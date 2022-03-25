Strew Niklasson MOUNT HOLLY — The celebration of life for Strew Niklasson, 53, who died Monday, March 21, 2022, will follow the calling hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland.
Updated: March 25, 2022 @ 2:57 am
