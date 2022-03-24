Strew Niklasson MOUNT HOLLY — Strew Niklasson, 53, of Mount Holly, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut, the son of Roy and Patricia (Merkle) Niklasson. Strew furthered his education in trade schools, after high school. He married Michelle Flanders on June 23, 2006. They had been together since 1993. He had been employed by the Housing Trust of Rutland County as a maintenance supervisor. He was a perfectionist and took pride in his work. Family was everything. He loved hunting with his daughter, Kassidy, and sugaring with his son, Brenden, along with camping and fishing and building. Strew is survived by his wife, Michelle; children, Brenden Niklasson, Kassidy Niklasson USAF, and special “children,” Heather Graham and Jenna Colvin; brother, Torr (Ann) Niklasson, of Castleton; sister, Karen (Paul) Morris, of Tinmouth; brothers-in-law, Bobby (Jona) Flanders, of Clarendon, Keith (Candee) Flanders, of Mount Holly; mother-in-law, Claudia Flanders, of Rutland; stepmother, Betty Niklasson; nieces and nephews, Jakob, Sarah, Ryan and Emily Flanders, Brady and Tyler Niklasson, Courtney Brookbanks, Paula Niklasson and Greg Carlson. He was predeceased by his parents and father-in-law, Harold Flanders. Calling hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Burial will be at a later date in the East Clarendon Cemetery. The family requests no flowers; however, fruit bushes and trees would be welcome to add to the memorial garden the family is planning. Contributions in Strew’s memory may be made to the Vermont Association for the Blind, 60 Kimball Ave., South Burlington, VT 05403.
