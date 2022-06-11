Stuart D. Clark Jr. SOUTH ROYALTON — Stuart Dennis Clark Jr. (Jan. 11, 1945 — Jan. 2, 2022) A Celebration of Life will be held at noon June 25 at the home of Stuart/Dennis located at 317 Roberts Road, South Royalton, Vermont. There will be a short ceremony followed by a potluck; and the celebration will occur, rain or shine. A full obituary can be found at www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
