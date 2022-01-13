Stuart "Dennis" Clark SOUTH ROYALTON — On Jan. 2, 2022, Stuart "Dennis" Clark passed peacefully with his children by his side. On Jan. 11, 1945, Stuart Dennis Clark Jr. was born in New London, Connecticut, to his parents, Stuart and Constance Clark. He graduated from Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Connecticut, in 1963, and that is where he met his "Hon." who would become his wife and business partner, Gail Clark. Stuart and Gail wed in Stonington, Connecticut, on Jan. 26, 1963. In 1967, Gail, Stuart and their daughter, Tammy, moved to South Royalton, Vermont, and created a special place on 34 acres full of memories for many people over the years on Roberts Road and where he resided until his recent passing. Stuart has now been reunited with Gail, whom he lost in 2009, and they are enjoying their next chapter together, which surely will be a page turner. Depending on whom you talk to about this man, known equally as Stuart or Dennis, they certainly would say he was extremely generous, hardworking and lived his life to the fullest. Establishing SD Clark Electric in the late-'60s, he became one of the largest private employers in the Upper Valley by the early-'80s, and his crew was easily identifiable by the "When in the Dark, Call Clark" vehicles spotted throughout Vermont and New Hampshire for over 25 years. For the past 30 years, he operated Mid-Vermont Electric, concentrating on commercial and residential projects a little closer to home. And there is no denying he worked tirelessly to provide employment and livelihoods for hundreds of electricians, throughout Vermont and New Hampshire, over the course of his 50+ year career of running his contracting businesses, and he never stopped loving to "pull wire." Stuart is survived by his daughter, Tammy Furman and her husband, Richard, of Hartford, Vermont; his sons, Stuart Clark III, aka Shane, and his wife, Sarah, of Northeast Harbor, Maine, and Travis Clark and his wife, Jessica, of Evergreen, Colorado; his sisters, Pam Clark, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Gail Fontaine, of South Royalton, Vermont, Patricia "Trish" Pierson, of South Royalton, Vermont; and his brother, Jeff "Buck" Clark, of Strafford, Vermont; and his grandchildren, Dennis Furman, Mason Clark and Stuart Clark IV, aka "Q;" and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. At Stuart's request, there will be no services at this time; rather, there will be a celebration of his life in June of 2022, and a golf tournament (one last time). Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association Vermont Chapter, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306 or www.apdaparkinson.org. Online condolences may be left at www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com . Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew Funeral Home, Plymouth, New Hampshire.
