Sulo M. Salo LONDONDERRY — Sulo M. Salo, 79, died at his home, with his wife at his side. He was born Oct. 19, 1942, in Bondville, the son of Sulo A. and Mary J. (Smith) Salo. He attended Leland & Gray High School. Mr. Salo was a Vietnam War veteran, served as Sergeant, and earned three Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, and many other awards. While serving his country, he studied ministry. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Madeliene R.J. (Foussadier) Salo; four children, Juanita Snyder, William, Miguel and Ivan Salo; four sisters, three brothers; 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Frank Salo; two siblings, Betty McNeil, Peter Salo; and three grandsons. The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, followed by burial with military honors at 1 p.m. in Middletown Cemetery in Bondville.
