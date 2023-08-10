Summer B. Traverse PAWLET — Summer Brooks Traverse, 44, passed away at UVM Medical Center Burlington Vt unexpectedly with her family at her side. Summer was born in Bennington, Vt to Edward and Shirley (Morey) Brooks. She is survived by her mother and father, also 3 daughters Jasmine, Angel, Dezirea, a son Jaikob, a brother Joshua (Jami), a niece Kassidy Brooks. There are no calling hours and no Funeral Service planned. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
