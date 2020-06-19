Sumner J. Fouracre RUTLAND — Sumner James Fouracre, 82, of Rutland died Wednesday evening, June 17, 2020, at the Rutland Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 13, 1937, in Northampton, Massachusetts, the son of Sumner A. and Elsie (Shaw) Fouracre. He grew up in Northampton prior to relocating to Rutland where he graduated from the Rutland High School. He served in the National Guard for several years. Mr. Fouracre was employed by his father at Pinnacle Ridge Dairy until 1964. He was a building contractor for many years in the Rutland area until his retirement. During retirement, he was employed by Sensor Security. He enjoyed fishing with his kids, riding motorcycles and going to morning coffee at Seward's Dairy. Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Thayer of Rutland and Rhonda Fouracre of Granville, New York; three sons, James Fouracre, Jeff Fouracre and Christopher Fouracre, all of Rutland; two grandsons, Joshua Thayer and Mathew Thayer; a great-granddaughter, Makaeleigh Thayer; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Claire Fouracre, on Oct. 11, 2012. Friends may call on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Tuesday at the Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
