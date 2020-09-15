Sumner J. Page Jr. WALLINGFORD — Sumner J. Page Jr., 75, of Wallingford and formerly a longtime resident of Clarendon, died Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020, at the Mountain View Center in Rutland. He was born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Gainsville, Texas, the son of Alice (Beckley) and Sumner Page Sr. Mr. Page graduated from the Rutland High School in 1963. He married Paula Marie Brown on April 15, 1967. Mr. Page became employed by the State of Vermont Highway Department in 1963 working his way up to being the maintenance supervisor prior to his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed camping, deer hunting and working on anything motorized. Mr. Page was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Survivors include his wife, Paula of Wallingford; a daughter, Tina Page and companion Shawn Winters of Clarendon; a son, Tim Page and wife Heather of Wallingford; two grandsons, Colin Page and Seth Page; a sister, Elaine Bora of Clarendon; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Gail Corsi, in 2008; and a brother, Gary Page, in 1990. Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
