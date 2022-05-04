Susan C. Edwards RUTLAND — Susan C. Edwards, 77, died May 1, 2022, at her home. She was born in White Plains, New York, Jan. 5, 1945, daughter of Edward “peb” and Clair (Patterson) Edwards. Throughout her life, she had a long career as a medical transcriptionist with her most recent position at Rutland Regional Medical Center where she recently retired from. Surviving are two sons, Christopher Neilson, of Rutland, and David Neilson, of Stratford, Connecticut; two sisters, Joanne Siegner, of Melbourne Beach, Florida, and Janet McCreight, of Santa Monica, California; and three grandchildren. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
