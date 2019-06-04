Susan C. Gibeault rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Susan C. Gibeault, 59, who died May 26, 2019, was celebrated Friday, May 31, at St. Peter Church. Officiating was Fr. Thomas Houle, pastor. Vocalist was Louise Clarino. Organist was Stu James. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. Vocalist was Jean Mee. Speaker was Jean Stedman. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
