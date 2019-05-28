Susan C. Gibeault RUTLAND — Susan C. Gibeault, 59, of Rutland died on May 26, 2019 from glioblastoma. Susan was born to Ernest and Blanche (Bradley) Gibeault on August 28, 1959 in Rutland. She was the youngest of six children and always appreciated being cared for by her older brothers and sisters. Susan was a graduate of Mount St Joseph Academy and continued on to earn her teaching degree at St. Joseph’s College. She became a 4th grade teacher at Currier Memorial School in Danby, but Susan was more than just a teacher. Susan was a mentor, a role model and a special colleague to so many people. She was passionate about helping every student who sat in her classroom and building a positive relationship with each and every one of her colleagues. Susan enjoyed both the physical inspiration and the social interactions that accompanied many outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, running, skiing, gardening and just relaxing at the beach or the Lake Dunmore camp. Through her activities, Susan developed a network of best friends that were very special to her. She cared about so many people and was, in turn, loved back equally. Susan’s friends were always there for her and she treasured them for the joy and laughter they brought to her life. To maintain balance in her life, she also enjoyed curling up with a good book and spending some quiet time. Most important of all to Susan was her family. Her daughter, Naomi, was the center of her life and Susan always tried to give her the best the world had to offer. Susan was forever caring for her father and mother and loved her five siblings. Nothing made her happier than to have a gathering with all of her family together, especially the annual family vacations to Cape Cod. Surviving Susan are her daughter, Naomi Pettit (Clay D. Walker) of Lake Tahoe, Nevada; her mother, Blanche Gibeault of Rutland; three brothers, Ernest Gibeault Jr. of Rutland, Mark Gibeault (Mary Harlow) of North Clarendon, Brad Gibeault (Maureen) of Mendon; two sisters, Maria Yanagi (Jeff) of Georgetown, Massachusetts, Jeananne Gibeault of Syracuse, New York; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and her special neighbor Sam Gorruso. She is predeceased by her beloved father, Ernest Gibeault Sr. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at St. Peter’s Church. There are no calling hours. A graveside ceremony will held at the St. Joseph Cemetery. In memory of her extraordinary spirit, memorial contributions may be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care; 154 Hitchcock Loop Road, Lebanon, NH 03756. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
