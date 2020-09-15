Susan D. Blair WEST RUTLAND — The memorial service for Susan D. Blair, 63, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland, where calling hours begin at 1 p.m. Pastor Collin Terenzini, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Rutland Spiritual Coordinator & Bereavement Counselor, will officiate. A celebration of her life will follow at 45 Baxter St. #2, West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.