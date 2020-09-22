Susan D. Blair rites WEST RUTLAND — The memorial service for Susan D. Blair, 63, who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, was held Saturday, Sept. 19, at Aldous Funeral Home. Pastor Collin Terenzini, VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region Rutland Spiritual Coordinator & Bereavement Counselor, officiated. Words of remembrance were shared by Kristen, Ashley and Keyarra Blair. A celebration of her life followed at 45 Baxter St. #2, West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.