Susan D. Blair WEST RUTLAND — Susan D. Blair, 63, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Aldous Funeral Home.
A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snowfall around one inch.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 12:09 am
Susan D. Blair WEST RUTLAND — Susan D. Blair, 63, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Aldous Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.