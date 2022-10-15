Susan A. Drake RUTLAND — Susan A. Drake 62, of Rutland, died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She is survived by her sisters Carol Drake of Rutland, Gladys Gould of Center Rutland, Marlene Rabtoy of Chippenhook and a brother Michael Drake of Brandon. She was predeceased by a brother George Drake Earlier this year. No services are planned.
