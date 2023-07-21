Susan E. O'Rourke WEST RUTLAND — Susan E. O'Rourke, 72, passed into the loving arms of The Almighty on July 8, 2023 at her home in West Rutland surrounded by her devoted husband and family. She was the wife of John P. (Chuck) McGann of West Rutland who gave her many years of contentment and happiness complete with a ready made family and three beautiful grandchildren. She was born in Rutland on May 1, 1951, the second of five children of William Matthew O’Rourke and Jean Avis Fisk O’Rourke . She was educated at St. Peter School, Mount St. Joseph Academy, and University of Vermont. Sue was well known and respected by members of the Rutland banking community, beginning her career as a young woman at Amalgamated Bank in New York City. She has served as a loan officer, originator and underwriter at many local financial institutions including The Howard Bank, Factory Point Bank and Heritage Credit Union. Her light will shine on in the lives of her husband, her stepson John (Heather) McGann of Poultney, stepdaughter Erin (John) Van Bevers of Herndon, Virginia, her sister Mary Jean O’Rourke of Brighton, Michigan and her brothers John (Bonnie) O’Rourke of Rutland and William (Ruthanne) O’Rourke of Hermon, Maine. She will live within and and continue to guide the lives of her beloved grandchildren Robby, Bella and Reilly, and nieces and nephews Danielle, Ken, Emme, Evan, Casee and Liam. A gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
