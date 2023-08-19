Susan F. Smith CENTER RUTLAND — Our Mother Susan Frost Smith, died on July 31, 2023, after a long full life. She was loved and will be missed. Born in Brooklyn, New York on March 14, 1939, she was the second child of Charles and Wanda Frost. Sue was raised in Sea Cliff, Long Island, New York with her older sister, Gail and brother, Peter. She attended Sea Cliff High School and later went on to Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont. Sue worked for Pan-Am airlines in the 1960's and travelled extensively. Sue met her future husband Ralph Smith through mutual friends from Green Mountain College and they married in 1967. She moved to Center Rutland, Vermont and became mother to Ralph's 2 children Gregory and Jonna. Their son Stacy was born two years later. The couple eventually started their own business, R&S Offset Printing, and worked together for over 25 years. They also enjoyed camping, gardening and travel. Ralph passed in 1996. A faithful member of the United Methodist Church of Rutland, she had many friends in the community from her time spent working in the church office and singing in the choir, in addition to her weekly attendance. She was also an avid swimmer throughout her life and was frequently seen at VAC pool in the early mornings. She loved to travel and spend time with her dogs. Her greatest source of joy in recent years was visits from her great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Gregory Smith and wife Becky of Limington ME, Jonna Connellan and husband Joseph of Saco, ME and son, Stacy Smith and predeceased wife, Angela of Ward CO.; grandchildren, Courtney Aines and husband Kyle, Trevor Smith and wife Whitney, Charles Connellan and Margaret Connellan; great-grandchildren, Nolan and Greyson Aines and Adeline Smith; sister, Gail Nielsen and husband, Doug; brother, Peter Frost and wife, Jen; and many nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the neighbors of Flory Heights for looking out for our mother over these many years. Thanks to members of the United Methodist Church of Rutland and the staff of Mountain View memory care unit for time spent caring for our Mom. A memorial service will be held at Tossing Funeral Home on Friday, September 29, at 1 PM, with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Center Rutland, VT.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.