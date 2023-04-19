Susan H. Bamford MANCHESTER CENTER — Susan H. Bamford, devoted wife and mother died on April 13, 2023 at the age of 92 years in Manchester Center, VT. She is survived by her husband, Joseph C. Bamford, Jr. and their daughter, Elizabeth A. Bamford and her husband Chris Jensvold of Jericho, VT, and her brother, John P. Hall and his wife Joan of Princeton, N.J. There will be no memorial service. A private interment service will be at a later date. To read the full obituary please visit the funeral home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
