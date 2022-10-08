Susan H. Farrow SEATTLE, WA — Susan Harwell Farrow, age 79, who was born in Orange, New Jersey, to Doris Shull Erb and George Hartwell Erb, passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long, excruciating struggle with dementia. Susan will be remembered by many for her endless kindness and her creative, loving energy. She was always the life of every party and enjoyed sharing her wonderful sense of humor and contagious optimism, earning the moniker “Bubbles” from her grandson. In art and in life, she found beauty in everything, her glass always far more than half full. Susan went to Antioch college, in Ohio, but chose to take time off to pursue life, starting her new roots in Vermont at Spring Lake Ranch, where she met her future husband, Patrick Villiers Farrow. Together they lived in CA, OR, MA and then, finally, Vermont where they built a life as successful artists. Years later she finished her fine art degree at Castleton State College. Susan dedicated her life to the arts, not only being a talented artist herself as a weaver, painter, and metal artist, but also directing local and state non-profit art organizations such as the Chaffee Art Center and Frog Hollow Crafts Center. She and Patrick renovated a beautiful turn of the century church into the Farrow Gallery, in Castleton, VT, where her, Patrick’s and other Vermont Artists art were represented. Many lovely celebrations are remembered in this beautiful space. She would tirelessly support the arts in everything. Susan was predecessed by her husband Patrick and is survived by daughters Justine Farrow (of Stannard, VT) and Brittney Farrow and husband Mitch Monetti (of Seattle, WA), stepdaughter (Teressa Tucker, NC), brother Peter Erb and wife DeeDee Erb (of Hinesburg, VT). She also leaves 4 grandchildren (Arantha Farrow, Akim Farrow, Teagan Monetti and Tabin Monetti). Susan lived her life fully and was universally loved. She couldn’t go anywhere without either seeing a friend or making a new one. She was dealt a cruel hand at the end of life and we are relieved she is finally at peace. She was genuinely a beautiful soul, we love her more than all the stars in the sky and were lucky to have been able to have called her our mother. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Chaffee Art Gallery in Rutland, VT, a community asset dear to her heart. https://chaffeeartcenter.square.site/
