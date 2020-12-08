Susan J. Anderson Proctor BOMOSEEN — Susan Jane Anderson Proctor, 66, of Bomoseen, died on Dec. 5, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by her family. She was born April 16, 1954, to William and Jane Bradley Anderson. She married her lifelong friend and love of 42 years, James Proctor, on April 15, 1978. For almost 45 years, Sue was the store receiver at Tops/Grand Union Market in Rutland, but her true devotion was to her family. She was adored by her grandsons and her proudest title was that of Nana. Her most cherished days were spent with family at Lake Bomoseen, and holidays - her favorite of which was Christmas, her meticulously decorated home and ornate tree was a true labor of love. She enjoyed reading and crafting, and found much joy in gifting others her handmade gifts and cards. Sue was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her husband; daughter Jamie Proctor-Brassard (Jaime) and their son, William “Liam,” of Hinesburg; son Gregory Proctor (Heather) and their sons, Daven and Jackson, of Castleton; her sister, Nancy Waterman (Brian) of Rutland, and children Matthew Waterman of Meredith, New Hampshire, and Whitney Behrendt (Benjamin) of Lyman, Maine; and brother Bradley Anderson (Jean) of Charlestown, Massachusetts. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
