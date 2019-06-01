Susan J. Fitzgerald rites LUDLOW — The graveside service for Susan Jean Fitzgerald, 60, of Rutland and Ludlow, who died May 25, 2019, was held Friday, May 31, in Calvary Cemetery Officiating was the Rev. Matthew Rensch, associate pastor of Christ the King Church. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
