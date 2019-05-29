Susan J. Fitzgerald LUDLOW — Susan Jean Fitzgerald, 60, formerly of Rutland, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born Sept. 29, 1948, in Proctor, the daughter of John Elmer and Irene (LaPenna) Fitzgerald. She was employed at Gill Odd Fellows Home and at The Meadows. Ms. Fitzgerald enjoyed camping, the beach and the Dollar Store. Survivors include two sons Robert Ketcham, of Sudbury, Jason Ketcham, of Rutland; five siblings Scott Fitzgerald, of Poultney, Sally Harder, of Rutland, Bonnie Nemeth, of Knox, Indiana, Sandra Fitzgerald, Joanne Stringer, both of Ludlow; and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by two brothers John Jr. and Michael Fitzgerald. The graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, in Calvary Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.