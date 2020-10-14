Susan J. Wilson FAIR HAVEN — Susan Jean “Sue” Wilson, 55, formerly of Fair Haven, passed away at the University of Washington Medical Center on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, due to complications following heart surgery. A memorial service will be live streamed starting at 5 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct, 17, 2020, via the Facebook pages for both the Cle Elum Community Church and Johnston & Williams Funeral Home. Sue was born on Dec. 26, 1964, in Middlebury, Vermont, the oldest of three girls born to Rodney “Ron” and Cynthia (Cameron) White. She grew up in central Vermont and attended Mill River Union High School where she excelled in home economics and graduated in 1983. She attended Castleton State College (now Castleton University) where she studied elementary education. Sue met Worth Wilson, then-pastor of the First Baptist Church in Fair Haven, in late August of 1993 and they married on Feb. 18, 1994. They made their home in Fair Haven then moved to St. Albans for two years before moving west to Roslyn, Washington. Sue was the consummate homemaker – raising five children and running the house with precision. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts, including quilting, cross-stitching, knitting and crocheting. as well as finding and accomplishing many DIY projects she found on Pinterest. She was an excellent cook and could make a meal out of anything, frequently crafting her own recipes from shows she would see on the Food Network. Her family will remember her culinary stylings, among their holiday favorites where her squash rolls, fudge and sweet potato pie. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely and was known for encouraging them and giving sage advice. For several years, Sue was the program director for YoungLives, the teen mother program with YoungLife. She had the natural gift of relating with teen mothers and mentored many young women over the years. She also ran the MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) program at the Cle Elum Community Church. Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor C. Worth Wilson, DMin., of South Cle Elum; children, Sara Wilson of Federal Way, Matthew (Christina) Wilson of St. Paul, Minnesota, Erin (John) Eugair of Florence, Vermont, Ethan Wilson of Lake Stevens; son-in-law, Scott Todd of Richland, Washington: grandchildren, Mackenzie, Josephine, Ben, Max and Elizabeth; sisters, Dawn (Dave) VanGuilder of North Clarendon, Vermont, and Pam (Bill Tolin) White of Castleton, Vermont; mother, Cynthia Cameron of Wallingford, Vermont; her first husband, Tom Walker of Benson, Vermont; as well as a large extended family and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bekah Todd ;and her father, Ron White. Memorial contributions in Sue’s honor are suggested to the Cle Elum Community Church, P.O. Box 430, Cle Elum, WA 98922; or the University of Washington Medical Foundation, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045; or a charity of your choice. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Sue’s family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnston-williams.com.
