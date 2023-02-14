Susan L. Foley RUTLAND — Susan L. Foley, born July 26th, 1966, in Proctor, VT, to her father John Foley and mother Barbara Keith Foley of Rutland, VT, peacefully became an angel for many on February 6th, 2023. Sue was the biological mother of one child, her son. However, many people considered her to be another mother to them. Sue was a beautiful woman who was adored by many for her caring heart, contagious laughter and her picture-perfect smile. She would shine light on anyone who was having the darkest of days, as she continues to do. After nearly 20 years in customer service, she became one of the most dedicated mothers to her son. Sue is survived by her son and his father, Trevor Gallo and Michael Gallo, her brother Johnny Foley, her sister Patti and Scott Wheeler, her father John and Shirley Foley and one of her dearest, Peter Yell. She was predeceased by her biological mother, Barbara Keith. She is survived by many other close friends and family. Private services will be held at the family’s discretion. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
