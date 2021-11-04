Susan L. Morale RUTLAND — Susan L. Morale, 65, of Rutland, died Oct 26, 2021, at Our House Residential Care Home, after a six-year battle with frontotemporal dementia. She grew up in White River Junction and Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of John Morale and Charlotte Morey. Susan graduated from Castleton College with a BA in 1982, then read for the law with Joseph M. O’Neil, Esq., in Rutland and later after admission to the Vermont Bar in 1988, practiced law at DeBonis & Wright in Poultney and then opened her own practice in Pittsford, then Rutland. She went back to school and obtained an RN in nursing from Castleton College in 2001, an RN to BSN at Norwich University in 2002, and an MS in healthcare management from Champlain College in 2013. She was a traveling nurse for a time and later worked for the State of California in nursing home quality control then for the VA in New Mexico. Susan loved to kayak, ski and travel with her son, especially to the ocean in Maine and Florida. She had a passion for horses and dogs. She was a gardener, raised chickens and was a great cook. She enjoyed shopping and getting together with family and friends. She is survived by her son, Harley Morale, of North Clarendon, nieces and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Charlene A. Gibson. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Woodstock. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
