Susan L. Potter RUTLAND - Susan L. Potter, 72, of Rutland, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. Susan was born on August 4, 1949. She was a graduate of Rutland High School and Fanny Allen Nursing Hospital. She retired from the Rutland Regional Medical Center in 2014 after working there for over 35 years. Surviving are her husband of 50 years, Wayne Potter; a son, Derek Potter and his girlfriend Mandi Jeromin of Rutland; 4 brothers, Raymond “Mike” Leonard Jr., Dean Leonard, Jon Leonard all from Rutland area, Robert Leonard of Williston; 3 sisters, Judith Vignoe, Patricia Leonard, Cathy Louttit all from Rutland area; and her beloved granddaughter Leah Potter who she loved to watch play softball. She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Mildred Leonard and two sisters, Nancy McGinnis and Mary Regina Soder. A funeral service will be held at 1pm in the Clifford Funeral Home, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 12 to 1 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer and Ludlow Rescue. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.