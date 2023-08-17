Susan Margaret Dumas BRATTLEBORO — Susan Margaret Dumas daughter of the late John Stewart Dumas and Marie Frances (Pellerin) Dumas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after struggles with heart disease. She leaves behind her spouse of nearly 26 years, Kathleen (Jackson) Dumas. She also leaves her daughter Elizabeth Marie (Sulham) Pitts and her husband Eli John Pitts and their daughter Aubrey Marie Pitts. Also left behind are step-sons Geoffrey Mark Moore, his wife Laura (Haughey) Moore and their daughter Lyra Jane Moore, and Kevin Andrew Moore and his wife Kristy Caminoli. Susan also leaves her brother Steven Dumas and his wife Suzi Dumas. Her many friends will also miss her dearly. Susan had many things she loved and enjoyed. Her greatest love was her family, especially her granddaughter Aubrey with whom she shared adventures and much music and mischief. She enjoyed modern music and dancing as well as traveling. Her favorite place to travel was Italy. She had a green thumb both indoors and out. Animals were an important part of Susan's life too, her own pets as well as a few stray cats. She was a strong advocate for justice and fairness for all and would stand up for what she thought was right. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Windham County Humane Society (windhamcountyhumane.org) or to Ground Works. (groundworksvt.org). Calling hours for Susan will be held on Thursday, August 17 at Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home, 57 High Street, Brattleboro, VT from 6 to 8pm with a memorial service to follow. Cemetery Committal will take place on Friday, August 17th at 12pm at Morningside Cemetery, Brattleboro, VT. Ker Phaneuf Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
