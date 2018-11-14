Susan N. Ransom RUTLAND - Susan N. Ransom, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 12, 2018, surrounded by her daughters. Sue was the daughter of Henry R. Norton and W. Grace (Watson) Norton. She was born in Cleveland, OH, on Jan. 17, 1934. Her early childhood was spent in Old Greenwich, CT, before the family moved to Vermont in 1939. She attended schools in Proctor and Fair Haven and in 1952, graduated from Rutland High School. In 1952, she married the love of her life, Albert L. Ransom, and they spent 49 wonderful years together until they were separated by his death in 2001. Her interests included gardening, reading, duplicate bridge and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During her working days, she enjoyed 32 years at Ophthalmologists Inc. with many wonderful coworkers. She volunteered her time at Rutland Free Library and shared her love of books with everyone she knew. Sue was a 60+ year member of Grace Church where she was church school superintendent and choir mother. She loved spending time in Maine with her good friend, Marge, smelling and listening to the sea, and always found time to do some shopping. She had a wonderful network of friends whom she cherished. Sue was the beloved wife of the late Al Ransom and loving mother of Dawn R. Daley, Jody Ransom, Psy.D. (O’Connell) and her two favorite sons-in-law J. Michael Daley and Kevin J. O’Connell. She was the best “Nana” to her three grandsons Matthew R. Daley, Dylan J. O’Connell and Shane R. O’Connell, and two granddaughters Becky D. Rhoads and Laura D. Aprilliano. She was a favorite aunt to her two nephews Douglas Norton and David Norton. Most recently, she was also known as “Nana” to her beloved great-grandchildren Owen, Griffin, Greta, Cooper, Natalie and Taylor. She was predeceased by her husband, Al, in 2001; son, David Wyatt, in 1956; daughter, Linda, in 2013, and her brother, Peter R. Norton, in 1996. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her memory to Grace Church Music Fund, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT; or Friends of the Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701. The memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, associate pastor, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Tossing Funeral Home.
