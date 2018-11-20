Susan N. Ransom rites RUTLAND - The memorial service for Susan N. Ransom, 84, who died on Nov. 12, 2018, was held Saturday, Nov. 17, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Tracy Fye Weatherhogg, associate pastor, officiated. Organist was Alastair Stout. Eulogies were offered by Jody Ransom and Mike Daley read Dawn Daley’s eulogy. The reception was held at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
