Susan R. Cary RUTLAND — On August 26, 2022 Susan Rebecca Cary, entered eternal life at the age of 81. Burdened by her physical ailments of recent years, she is now unencumbered to join her beloved Jesus and walk in the Glory of the Heavens and in the peace of her Lord, rejoining her loved ones who left before her. In August 1941, in Concord, NH the greatest joy was brought to John and Florence (Perry) Cary in the form of a healthy, brown eyed baby girl who was instantly welcomed, loved and celebrated by extended family and friends, a love and joy that continued through many friendships throughout her 81 year journey in this beautiful world. Sue’s joyous laughter and smile lit up the room and would continue to do so for 9 decades. Her first memories are of her home in East Hartford, yet her fondest childhood memories are of growing up in her family home in New Hartford, CT where she was big sister to Nancy and Jack, and of summers spent at the farms of cousins in Ira, VT and Hampton, NY. Sue is survived by her brother Jack and Sister-in-law, ‘the other Susan R. Cary’ (and boy did they have fun with that connection!), along with two generations of loving nieces and nephews. She is also survived by generations of cousins whom she loved heaps and heaps as well as and dear friends whom she adored. She was preceded in death by her sister Nancy (Cary) and brother-in-law John Zannini. She had great affection for animals and especially her beloved dogs Chica and Greta. Sue led a long and fruitful career caring for others. In 1959, she was in the first graduating class of Northwestern Regional #7 in Winsted, CT and graduated from Springfield School of Nursing in 1962 followed by a year in Pediatric Nursing at Springfield Hospital. Sue followed her passion and studied at the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, IL where, in 1967, she earned her BS in Missionary Nursing, which led to her Missionary work in Europe until 1972. Upon Sue’s return to the states, she joined her parents in beloved Hubbardton, VT where she continued her nursing career at the Beverly Manor Convalescent Center in Rutland, which led to her work with the Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association where she served countless families and patients into the 1990s. Always ready to learn and grow, Sue earned her BS in Nursing from Castleton State College in 1983. Sue’s relationship with Christ was ever present in her life and in the world around her. She was an active member in several churches including: the Home Bible Church in Rutland when she settled in VT in the early 1970s, the Faith Community Church in Castleton from 1985 to 2007, and finally the Reformed Church in New Haven, VT. She was passionate about her Bible study and took great pride in her missionary work corresponding with people in prison seeking to learn. Sue found joy in the magnificently simple pleasures of the world around her. She appreciated picking and enjoying fresh vegetables from the farm or her garden, the discovery of a sand dollar on the beaches of Maine, delighting in fresh lobster from the sea, braving icy cool ‘baths’ in her mountain brook, and finding respite in her beautiful log cabin home nestled in the Green Mountains. Sue was a great observer and shared the observations of the world around her in the long and detailed letters and postcards to her family and friends from her travels, her mission work in Europe, and road trip adventures with her Mom and friends. Special family times over so many years were the highlight of Sue’s life. She also treasured her close friends and extended family of cousins. She loved to entertain at her house and was known for her fondue and sweet corn from the Perry farm. She was happiest playing games with her nieces and nephews, swimming in the pool, loving and caring for others whether through her career as a nurse or through her mission work. Sue’s car was always filled and ready to go explore our beautiful America and seaside with her mother, family and friends and she always had the best road trip snacks! A life long New Englander and Vermonter, she also enjoyed cheering on the Boston Red Sox and UCONN women's basketball. Kind, thoughtful, a sister to many, Sue collected and carried treasures and handy items in her car, purse, but most importantly in her heart and she was always prepared to share her bounty. Sue would want you to take a moment to see and to celebrate the simple everyday beauty and wonder around you and give thanks in your own way, find a spiritual connection from which you may grow to be your best self. When in doubt, get in the car and go visit a cousin, perhaps bring some fresh veggies from the garden, and always carry a deck of cards. The family extends sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Mountain View Genesis, especially to the love and care given by Morgan and the Hospice team: Melissa and Julie, and St. Joseph’s Kervick Residence for their kindness, guidance and compassionate care. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sue’s Funeral and Remembrance, September 3, 2022 at 2 pm in the New Haven United Reform Church, 1660 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472. The family looks forward to the sharing of special memories at this time. Refreshments will follow in the church hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s memory may be made to New Haven United Reform Church Missions Fund, as Mission Outreach was so important to Sue. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.