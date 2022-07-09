Susan S. Herrington GREEN VALLEY, AZ — Susan S. Herrington died peacefully at her home in Green Valley, Arizona on June 26, 2022. Susan was born on June 22, 1948 in Mt. Kisco, New York to Ferdinand and Jean Schmelke. Susan grew up in Briarcliff Manor, New York and graduated from Briarcliff Manor High School, Class of 1966. After graduating from the State University of New York at New Paltz, Susan married William Herrington, February 8, 1970 in Pleasantville, New York. Susan and Bill moved to Vermont in August 1970 and raised identical twin sons, Cory and Kelly. Susan absolutely loved being a mother and attended all their various academic and sporting activities. For many years Susan drove Kelly weekly to Lake Placid for his figure skating lessons besides attending Cory’s youth, high school and college hockey games. Susan was a prolific reader who took great pleasure in reading to her sons. Susan also read book reviews for hours every week to find titles that might interest patrons at the Brandon Public Library where she was the librarian for 10 years. Susan’s love for reading led to a Master’s Degree in Reading and a 20 year career as a school librarian at the Lothrop Elementary School, Pittsford, VT. Susan created a very unique program at Lothrop called Cradle to Cubby with her colleague, Diane Racette. This program promoted literacy with local families of new born babies from birth to their first day of school through book giveaways, student mentoring and story hours in the school library. Susan often told others that her sons first words were “book” and “read” followed by “title page” and “chapter”. She even claimed that by age three the boys knew the “Dewey Decimal System”. After retirement, Susan read incessantly until her mid 60’s when she was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Aphasia, a type of Frontotemporal Dementia where she eventually lost her ability to read, write, speak and comprehend language. Our family is forever grateful for the support of Vermont and Arizona neighbors/friends and extended family who supported her husband in caring for Susan at home until her death. The University of Arizona’s Aphasia Program coordinated by Dr. Janet Hawley was a “life saver" for Susan and Bill. It provided direct speech and language clinical services to Susan and immeasurable spousal support to Bill. Special thanks to Susan's brother, John Schmelke, and sister-in-law Naneki Elliott who provided loving care as Susan's health declined. Thank you to La Posada Adult Day Services, Arista Hospice (Tracy Smith, Nicole Hamilton, Krystal Rue) and very good friends Mary Rose Scott, Vicki Hubbard and Myrtis DuFresne, all of whom enriched Susan’s life as her disease progressed. Susan will be deeply missed by her husband, Bill of 52 years, her sons Cory and Kelly Herrington and their respective spouses, Meg Herrington and Brad Shutzberg, her mother, Jean Guion, brother, John Schmelke, sister-in-law, Naneki Elliott, brother-in-law John Herrington and wife Becca, step sisters, Carla Guion, Lauren Guion and Barbara Saunders and husband, Brian along with step-brother Kenneth Weir. Susan is also survived by 5 wonderful grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a very special member of the Herrington family, Michael Goulet to whom both Susan and Bill cared for as legal guardians for 46 years. Susan is predeceased by her father, Ferdinand Schmelke, step-father, John Guion and sister-in-law, Sharon Schmelke. Susan’s brain has been donated to the Brain Support Network to support research for Primary Progressive Aphasia and her body to Anatomy Gifts Registry to support other medical research advancements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bill Bernett Memorial Fund at the University of Arizona in support of Aphasia Research would be greatly appreciated. https://give.uafoundation.org/science-slhs
