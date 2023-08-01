Susanne M. Cary OCALA,FL — Susanne M. Cary was 44 years old and a Rutland native who passed away unexpectedly at her home in Ocala, Florida on July 15th, 2023. She was born on November 16th, 1979 to Steven Cary, Sr. and Anita A. Cary (Smith). She was a graduate of Rutland High School in 1998. She enjoyed fast cars, dancing, gardening and rescuing animals. She really loved spending time with her family and friends, especially with her brother “Bubba”. Her survivors include her daughter, Anita Cary, older brother Aron Weils and wife Dawn, older sister Lisa Cary and companion Greg, older brother Steve Cary, Jr. and wife Kym Cary, twin brother Alfred Cary and wife Mary Cary, and Step-mother Johanna Gineer, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. She was predeceased by both of her parents, Steven and Anita Cary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
