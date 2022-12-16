Susan Zoesch PITTSFORD— Susan was born on Dec. 1st, 1937, in Mt. Vernon, NY the daughter of Wilson Jepson and Ada Meyers Jepson. The family lived in Tuckahoe, Nov York and moved to East Arlington, Vt in the 1940's where she attended school. In January 1952 the family moved to Williamstown, Mass. She graduated from Williamstown High School in 1955 where she sang in the glee club and was a cheerleader. She worked at Cornish Wire Company in Williamstown from 1955 to 1958 starting as a Purchasing clerk and then as Executive Secretary to the General Manager. In 1958 she married Alexander Zoesch and as an army wife lived in Kentucky, Texas and Germany returning to the states in 1962. They lived in Plattsburg Ny, Cheshire, CT, St Johnsbury VT, Hooksett, NH., Brandon, VT and then Rutland. They were divorced in 1988. When in Brandon, Sue worked at the Brandon Inn and Ayrshire Breeders. In Sept. 1974, Sue started work at the Rutland Herald as a purchasing clerk and worked there until her retirement in 2004 serving as Payroll and Benefits Coordinator. She has one sister Judith Houghton of Sunderland md several nieces and nephews. Sue was an active matter of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland and served on the vestry for three years and also as librarian for several yen She served two three-year terms on the Board of Directors of Rutland Mental Health. She also served on the Board of Directors of the Vermont Alliance for the Mentally Ill, serving two years as 1st Vice President. She cofounded and led the Rutland Chapter of the Alliance for the Mentally ill for several years and co taught the first class of the Family Education Class. Sue also co-founded and led the Pittsford Seniors group for several years. Sue enjoyed hiking reading, cross country skiing, kayaking, just being outdoors enjoying nature and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, sons Gregory end Jeffrey of Rutland, Christopher of Castleton, daughter Heidi of Westminster, grandson Michael and granddaughter Leah. She is also survived by her best friends Roberta Pash and Connie Gilbert. Memorial services will be held 11AM Wednesday December 21, 2022 at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St, Rutland, VT. Memorial contributions may be made to NAMI-Vermont (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) 600 Blair Park Rd. suite 301, Williston, VT 0549 or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stephens Road, Pittsford VT 05763.
