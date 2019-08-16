Suzanne Laura Perrella RUTLAND — Suzanne Laura Perrella, 66, died Aug. 13, 2019, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following an illness. She was born Feb. 20, 1953, in Proctor, the daughter of Donald and Frances L. (McKirryher) Schmidt. She graduated in 1972 from Rutland High School. Ms. Perrella was employed as an LNA for many years in New York state and the Rutland area. She enjoyed horses, crocheting, knitting, traveling, socializing and day trips. Survivors include two children Stephanie Cozzolino, Brian Perrella, both of Gloversville, New York, and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Gay Schmidt, July 21 this year. The graveside service will be in East Clarendon Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home, Rutland.
