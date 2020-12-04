Suzanne L. Symonds SPRINGFIELD — Suzanne Lee (Marsh) Symonds, 52, died Nov. 29, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was born Oct. 16, 1968. She was a graduate of Black River High School in Ludlow, and attended Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. Ms. Symonds also trained as a paramedic in Troy, New York, and served on ambulances in Rockingham, and in Richmond, Virginia. She continued her medical work at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and more recently with Dominion Diagnostics of Rutland. Survivors include her mother, Peggy Marsh, and sister, Michelle Marsh, both of Titusville, Florida; as well as her daughter, Paige Symonds, of Peterborough, New Hampshire. A private funeral in Florida will be planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Turning Point Recovery Center in Springfield (www.spfldtp.org).
