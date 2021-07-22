Suzanne Loyzelle EAST PITTSFORD — Suzanne M. Loyzelle, 79, died unexpectedly on July 17, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Rutland, Dec. 29, 1941, the daughter of Delbert and Rita (Flanagan) Sheldon. She was a transcriptionist at Rutland Mental Health for many years and retired in 2007. Suzanne was a former member of St. Peter Church. She most recently attended Mendon Church. She was a sincere, kind and loving person whose life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling, vacationing in Maine and knitting hats, mittens and baby sweaters to donate to several causes. Surviving are a son, Thomas (Jennifer) Loyzelle, of East Pittsford; a daughter, Karen (Dean) McKirryher, of Rutland Town; a sister, Lynn DiPietro, of Rutland; four grandchildren, Randy McKirryher, Amy Gauthier, Maggie Loyzelle and Sara Loyzelle; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Loyzelle, in 2005; and a brother, James Sheldon, in 2013. Private funeral services will be held in Evergreen Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; and the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
