Suzanne M. Ackert DANBY — Suzanne Marie Ackert, 60, of Danby, died unexpectedly Saturday December 10, at her residence. She was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on June 2, 1962, the daughter of Henry and Maryann (Welch) Tierney. She attended schools in Connecticut before moving to Vermont where she completed her education. She had been employed by the satellite office for the Rutland Regional Medical Center in East Dorset. Suzanne was kindhearted and liked helping people which made her a perfect fit for working in registration for the hospital. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and camping. She married Ben Ackert on July 28, 1984. Suzanne is survived by her husband Allen (Ben) Ackert of Danby, sons David (Ashley Santwire) of Rutland and Peter of Danby, sisters Maureen (Kelley) Staples, Colleen (Byron) Battease, and Teresa Tierney, all of Danby and Henry Tierney of Addison, 3 grandchildren Jake, Jack and Jett, and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, December 16, at the Wallingford Aldous Funeral Home. A brief service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.