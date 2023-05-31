Suzanne M. Pitaniello RUTLAND — Suzanne Marie (Granger) Pitaniello, 73, passed away January 17, 2023 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness.She was born December 25, 1949, the youngest child of Arthur and Helen (Hartley) Granger, in Hackensack, NJ. She spent her early years in New Jersey, then moved to Vermont. She attended Rutland High School. After graduation, she married the love of her life, Henry Francis “Frank” Pitaniello, Jr. She went on to attend Castleton State College, the Community College of Vermont, and attained her Master’s degree in Education from Johnson State College, all while working and raising their children. She held many jobs, but retired as a librarian with the College of Saint Joseph the Provider. After retiring, Suzanne indulged in her love of traveling. She eventually became a volunteer at the Paramount Theater, indulging her other passions for music and theater. She even appeared in a production of “Mamma Mia!” She was a great singer, guitarist, storyteller and entertainer. She was also a member of the Cast Off 8’s, a local square dance group. She is survived by three children, Shannon Pitaniello of Rutland, VT, Jeremy Pitaniello of S. Ogden, UT, and Brian Pitaniello of Honolulu, HI; five grandchildren, Joshua, Luna, Xavier, Izabella and Luca; and her sister Patricia Granger, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by both of her parents, two brothers William and Gene, her husband Frank, and her daughter Dawn. A funeral mass will be held May 31, 2023 at 11 am at Christ the King Church in Rutland, VT. Donations may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 763 Stevens Rd, Pittsford, VT 05763
