Suzanne M. Rockwell WALLINGFORD — Suzanne M. Rockwell, 75, of Wallingford died February 26, 2023 at U.V.M. Medical Center. She was born in Rutland January 7, 1948 the daughter of James and Frances (Seeber) Edmunds. She was the wife of Harry Rockwell of Wallingford. Graveside services will be held in the spring of 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
