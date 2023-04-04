Suzanne M. Rockwell WALLINGFORD — Suzanne M. Rockwell died February 26th 2023 of a sudden ailment. She was born January 7th, 1948 to Jim and Frances Edmunds at the Rutland Hospital. She is survived by her husband Harry L. Rockwell, her daughter Lynan L. McLaughlin (Michael McLaughlin), her 3 brothers and many nieces and nephews. Suzanne spent her life as a home maker, but did lace snowshoes for VT Tubbs for a while. She loved nature, feeding the birds and her beloved cats. Her celebration of life will be held at the Godnik Adult Center on April 8thy at 1:00 pm. Any donations can be made to the Rutland County Humane Society.
