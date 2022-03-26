Sven J. Møller RUTLAND — Sven Jørgen Møller, also known as George, born June 18, 1943, in Copenhagen, Denmark, closed out his tumultuous journey on March 22, 2022, after years of declining health. He was a longtime resident of Rutland, Vermont, and was taken care of during his final years at Loretto Home. He landed in New York in 1961 with his father, Sven Ernst Johannes Møller, mother, Gudrun Karen Møller (Sorensen), brothers, Sven Lennart(Lenny), of New York, and Erling Steffen(Allen), of Colorado, while his sister, Aase, remained in Denmark. He was highly intelligent and an eccentric man leaving a mark on many he encountered. He was married three times: first, to Margaret Yeager who later became the mother to his first two children, Robert Moller, of Oregon, and Susan Gabriel, of Colorado. He then was married to Jillian Cohen who gave birth to his third and fourth children, Natalie Duncan, of Colorado, and Steven Moller, of Connecticut. He then was married to Linda Hutchins who later gave birth to his final four children, Michelle (Alex) Wigginton, of Orwell, Vermont; Nicole Moller, of Wake, Virginia; Jacqueline (David) Gauthier, of Poultney, Vermont; and Patricia (Kyle) Heck, of Bristol, Vermont. There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home has assisted with arrangements.
