Sybil Vaughan Warren HAMPTON, N.Y. — Sybil Coletta “Collie” Vaughan Warren passed away on March 13, 2022, and was reunited with her dancing partner and loving husband, Fred. She was born May 12, 1936, daughter of Leslie and Verlie (Spurling) Vaughan, in Wells, Vermont. Shortly after birth, her family moved to East Poultney, Vermont. Collie graduated from Poultney High School in 1954. She went on to the Wilfred Academy in Boston, Massachusetts, studying to be a hairdresser. Upon graduation, she was employed in Rutland, Vermont. Collie married Fred G. Warren on Dec. 28, 1955, and moved to Washington, D.C. While he was in the Navy, she worked as a clerk in a bank and then a clerk for an insurance company until Fred was transferred to Rhode Island where she obtained a job as an office clerk for Monet Jewelers. Upon Fred’s discharge, she went to work as a payroll clerk for Williams Machine Shop in Poultney. She worked for many people in Poultney doing housework, and then worked for J & J in Granville, New York, for nearly 10 years. She was then hired at Green Mountain College on the maintenance staff, and within a short time was hired as manager of Office Services and transferred to the Business Office where she stayed until retirement in August of 1998. Collie was a member of the Hampton Fire Dept. Auxiliary for many years, and then for 12 years, was a member of the Fire Dept. as treasurer until retirement in 2003. Collie was never afraid of a hard day’s work. Her loves, beside her family, included the New York Yankees, the Dallas Cowboys, knitting and crocheting, and dancing with Fred. Collie was predeceased by her parents; by her brother, Clem, in 2005; and by her husband, Fred, in 2011. Survivors include her brother, Art; daughters, Lisa (Patrick), of Spring Grove, Pennsylvania, Michele (Thomas), of Hampton, New York, Bridget (Michael), of Hampton, New York; and her son, Casey (Jill), of Choctaw, Oklahoma. Collie had eight grandchildren and was excited about the upcoming birth of her first great-grandchild. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hampton Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 34, Hampton, NY 12837. Arrangements under direction of Ducharme Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
