Sylvia Ann Lio WEST RUTLAND — Sylvia Ann Lio of West Rutland, born Feb. 25, 1945, passed on May 8, 2020. Sivvie was a vibrant energy and part of this world for over 70 years. Now, she belongs to the Earth, an innate and sacred natural light who has fully become part of that universal life force to which she wholeheartedly devoted herself. Sivvie Ann Lio, a woman ahead of her time, a Bohemian spirit and a devoted matriarch, may no longer be with us, but her pure and beautiful power remains, connected to everyone she loved. Sivvie grew up in West Rutland, Vermont, and graduated from the Boston College of Pharmacy knowing she wanted to help people and be connected to medicine and healing. She was a pharmacist for over 50 years, working for compounding pharmacies at hospitals and also in retail pharmacy at chain drug stores. Though she worked full time, often 12-hour days, she single-handedly raised her two children and provided them with love, attention and patience. Always curious and intellectually open, during her own pregnancies, Sivvie became interested in medicinal herbs and tinctures which promoted health and alleviated some of the same symptoms as pharmaceuticals. Her inquisitive nature begot more study into natural healing and soon, Sivvie began adding holistic practices to her daily life. Not much later, she opened the Vermont Herbal General Store, in which she sold herbs, rocks, crystals, gemstones, teas, tinctures and candles, and where she offered Reiki healing and teaching, drumming and Tai Chi. Her clientele came from all over the world, and Sivvie provided information and herbs to customers who had common complaints and also to those suffering from everything from cancer to diabetes. With this shop, and the herb garden she tended herself, Sivvie had finally come to that place she had been trying to reach for so long: she was both a healer and a sage. Sivvie had no fears. From her choice to enter a profession that was dominated by men, to her growth into a healer, Sivvie was always herself. Indeed, embarking on routine adventures was quite normal. One might find her mining her own crystals in Arkansas or dashing off to yet another state to gather resources for her shop. Sivvie's calling ran through her and she heeded it to the utmost. Always presenting people with healing crystals and dispensing wisdom, Sivvie was an inspiration and an influence. Sivvie had connected herself intrinsically with the natural world and our Earth, and she was in tune and in touch with the powers of the universe. Completely at one with herself and her role in this world, Sivvie had tried to plan her own death. In fact, she was excited about her death, understanding that a return to the natural world would bring her full circle in her journey among us. Ideally, Sivvie wanted her life to end in a snowstorm, or out in the woods, so her return to the cosmos could be through the animals her body fed and the plants her body nourished. However, unfortunately, her life ended in a hospital in Michigan, where she was living with her daughter. Although not entirely comfortable at the end of her life, Sivvie was ready to make the journey into the next phase of her existence. While in the hospital, Sivvie connected with her son, Logan, and grandsons, Logan and Kasen, on a video chat and then, she began to decline. Her daughter, Dari, and granddaughter and namesake, Xylia, were with her. Sivvie acknowledged her granddaughter and then, while they held her hand, she passed into the next realm. Looking out the window, Dari noticed that it had begun to snow, just as her mother had wished. This was truly a cosmic end to Sivvie's life. In death, just as in life, Sivvie maintains a very strong connection with her family. Her children have collected some of her most precious stones and crystals and have used them to make a healing circle, inviting Sivvie's force back into the fold. Sivvie's granddaughter, Xylia, with whom she began to attune with Reiki at two weeks old, has the same perspectives, the same mannerisms and the same tastes as Sivvie. Sivvie is also strong within her son, Logan, who continues to run the Vermont Herbal General Store to preserve his mother, her legacy, the plants she nurtured and the minerals which gave her power. Sivvie's extended family and friends are many and widespread, including one of her best friend's and cousins, Mary Theresa Ryan of Rutland; and her godson, Steven Smyrski of Southern California. Sivvie was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo Lio and Mildred LaPlaca of West Rutland. She is survived in her immediate family by brother Mark Lio, his wife, Coleen, and their children, Taylor and Cayleen; daughter Dari Pfeiffer, her husband, Jim Ecker, and their children, Xylia, Mason and Owen; son Logan Lio, his wife, Courtney, and their children, Logan and Kasen. Sivvie wants her ashes to be scattered in her gardens, on her property in Vermont, and in the ocean. In the truest sense, she wants to become wholly in tune with the world which created her. Like the free spirit she is, she is still with us and always will be. As she took her place in the cosmos, she became part of something much larger than we can imagine. Sivvie's love, her strength and her force will always be a healing power in our lives and also, in our own deaths.
