Sylvia Grace Hope FOREST DALE — Sylvia Grace Hope, age 92, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mountain View Center in Rutland. Sylvia was born in Salisbury on February 7, 1930. She was the daughter of George and Vivian (Stark) Hope. She grew up in Salisbury where she received her early education and graduated from Brandon High School, class 1948. Sylvia was a veteran of the United States Air Force having served over 7 years. Following her honorable discharge, she went to Holyoke, MA where she worked for many years in the apparel business. She retired in 1993, as the manager of shipping and receiving. She then returned to Forest Dale to care for her ailing mother. She had been a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Forest Dale. She enjoyed tending her property and working in her flower gardens. She is survived by a brother; Ronald Hope of Mississippi, her sister-in-law and care provider; Lisa Hope of Leicester. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive her. She was predeceased by 4 brothers; George, Kenneth, James and Robert Hope and 4 sisters; Agnes Quimby, Ruth Mosher, Patricia Hope and Retha Mitchell. The graveside committal service and burial will take place on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 11 AM, in the family lot, at Forest Dale Cemetery. The family would like to thank all the staff at Mountain View Center; who became her second family; and the staff of Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice for all of their care. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Rutland Area Visiting Nurse & Hospice, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
