Sylvia J. Bryant SPRINGFIELD — Sylvia Jane Bryant, 97, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at her son’s home in Lewisville, North Carolina, where she lived for the past year. She was born Feb. 24, 1924, in Springfield, the daughter of Harrie M. and Martha A. (Freeman) Davis. She graduated in 1942 from Springfield High School. On Oct. 6, 1945, she married Vincent E. Bryant in Springfield. After working for the WWII Rationing Board, Mrs. Bryant later was employed by People’s United Bank, formerly The Vermont National Bank, where she started as a bank teller and retired as a loan officer in 1985. She served on committees, bazaars and fundraisers for St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. She also spent mornings at an I-91 rest stop serving cookies and coffee to weary travelers. She enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and their Lake Champlain cottage. Survivors include a son, Gerald Bryant, of Lewisville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Mrs. Bryant was predeceased by her husband January 2001. A memorial service will be at a later date. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made in the name of “Sylvia Davis Bryant” to Springfield High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, VT 05156, or online at www.shsalumni.com/scholarships Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
