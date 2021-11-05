T. "Jackie" Love FAIR HAVEN — Teresa "Jackie" Love passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, after a brief illness. Born on Nov. 30, 1937, daughter of Raymond and Helen (Brown) Hurley, she attended Whitehall High School and achieved her GED in 1967. Jackie worked in the milk/dairy industry since 1975 starting with Cumberland Farms and lastly with Dairy Marketing Services out of Syracuse, New York. Jackie was one of a kind, she had quick wit, a killer smile and a heart of pure love. She was fiercely protective of her kids and instilled in each of them a strong sense of family and tradition. She was noted for hosting family dinners with her famous beef stew and dumplings, no-bake cookies, peanut butter balls and last, but not least, her traditional burnt dinner rolls. She loved doing puzzles, watching her birds at the feeders and connecting with friends and family on social media. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Vic, in 2005; her beloved grandson, Justin, in 2008. She was one of 12 children and was predeceased by her sisters, Jean Seymour, Rose Mary Brooks, Laura Steves, Joan Tracy; and her brothers, Raymond Hurley Jr., Thomas Hurley, John Hurley. She is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Robin and Jay Sheldrick, of Fair Haven, Rene and Gordie Bixby, of Whitehall, New York; her sons and their wives, Russ and Lynda Hurley, of Sabattus, Maine, Robert and Rose Love, of Fair Haven. She is also survived by her brother, Harold, and sisters, Betty Deluca and Mary Archambeault, as well as 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Friends may call from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the APDA American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306.
