Tammie L. Floyd RUTLAND — Tammie Lee Floyd, 64, of Rutland, VT passed away on April 4th, 2023 at her home. Tammie was predeceased by her parents Robert and Florence, and her sister Patricia. She is survived by her twin brother Thomas Floyd from North Stonington, CT and a nice, Chloe Borders from Davis, Ca. Tammie loved working with children and her cat’s. She will be sorely missed. An event is planned for later this summer.
