Tammy A. Covell RUTLAND - Tammy Ann Covell, 61, of Rutland died unexpectedly Friday July 8, 2022 at her residence She was born on Nov 13, 1960 in Lowell Ma the daughter of Joseph and Loraine Jalbert. Tammy was employed by Killington Mountain. Survivors include her husband Andy Covell of Rutland, a daughter Amy Gath and her husband Brain Erhardt of Chicopee, MA. son Jeff Jalbert of Rutland, her daughters father Brian Gath, several siblings including sister Mona Dodge and her husband Bill, grandchildren Nadine Erhardt and Jacob Jalbert and in-laws Dan and Linda Fitzgibbon of Belmont. There will be no services. Arrangements by the Aldous Funeral Home.
