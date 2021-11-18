Tammy A. Marsh RUTLAND — Tammy Ann Marsh, 37, of Rutland, died unexpectedly on Nov. 9, 2021, in Rutland. She was born in Rutland on May 29, 1984, the daughter of Louis and Margaret (Lafond) Marsh. Tammy received her GED from West Rutland High School. She enjoyed reading, art, music and traveling. Tammy was an incredibly brave, charismatic and vibrant woman who was known to follow her heart. She will be dearly missed and in our family’s prayers. Surviving is her mother, Margaret Lafond Marsh, of Proctor; two daughters, Kaya Che Waldo and Hawthorne Rose Marsh, of Proctor; two sisters, Laura Rose Marsh, of Proctor, and Tessie Lee Marsh and her husband, Russell Page, of Rutland; and three uncles, John Lafond, Thomas Lafond and Michael Lafond. She was predeceased by her grandparents and her father. The family is planning a private funeral service for a later date. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.