Tammy S. Smith PROCTOR — Tammy Sue Smith, 54, of Proctor, died October 12, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born September 15, 1968, in Morrisville, VT, the daughter of Robert Smith and Gail Wilde. Tammy worked at Price Chopper for 20 years. Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth and Emily Patch; son-in-law, Josh Fitzgerald; sisters, Bobbie-Jo and Wanda; and four grandchildren, Caleb Smith, Joey, Tanner, and Madilynn Fitzgerald. There are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
